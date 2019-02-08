

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 535.350 trillion yen and roughly unchanged from December.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 2.4 percent to 465.921 trillion yen, slowing from the 2.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Loans from trusts climbed 1.9 percent to 69.428 trillion yen, slowing from the 2.0 percent gain a month earlier.



Loans from foreign banks gained an annual 1.3 percent to 2.464 trillion yen, slowing from the 16.2 percent surge in December.



