

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 452.8 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday - shy of expectations for a surplus of 458.5 billion yen and down from 757.2 billion yen in November.



The trade balance showed a surplus of 216.2 billion yen, exceeding forecasts for 132.4 billion yen following the 559.1 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



Exports were down 2.8 percent on year to 7.069 trillion yen, while imports added an annual 1.6 percent to 6.853 trillion yen.



