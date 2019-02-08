

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) announced an increase to its common stock repurchase program by an additional $2.5 billion in common stock to be repurchased by June 30, 2019.



The company previously announced plans on June 28, 2018 to repurchase $20.0 billion in common stock from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, plus repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans during the same period, estimated to be approximately $0.6 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX