

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) said that its board approved to buy back up to 100 billion yen of its own stock. The buyback starts February 12 and will last through March 22, 2019.



It will buy back maximum 30 million shares, represents 2.36% of total number of shares issued and outstanding.



The buyback announcement comes days after Japanese telecoms and technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. announced a 600 billion yen buyback.



Last week, Sony reported weaker profits in the PlayStation business and cut its annual revenue forecast.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX