sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,61 Euro		-1,38
-3,54 %
WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 Ticker-Symbol: SON1 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,823
38,324
07.02.
37,93
38,24
07.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONY CORPORATION
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SONY CORPORATION37,61-3,54 %