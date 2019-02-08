Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Strong European Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger USD 5 million milestone payment to Basilea from Pfizer . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, Switzerland, February 08, 2019 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that the European sales of the antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) by Pfizer exceeded the threshold triggering the first sales milestone payment to Basilea of USD 5 million.

Basilea is entitled to receive sales milestone payments if Pfizer's cumulative Cresemba sales exceed certain thresholds. Pfizer is currently commercializing Cresemba in key European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K.

Adesh Kaul, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very pleased with the first sales milestone payment from Pfizer. It was triggered based on the strong sales performance of Cresemba in Europe, with contributions coming from both the early launch markets as well as from markets where the brand was more recently launched. The strong sales uptake confirms that Cresemba is serving a high medical need and we look forward to making this important treatment available to patients in a rapidly increasing number of countries around the world."

In June 2017, Basilea signed a license agreement for Cresemba with Pfizer for Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel. This agreement was extended in December 2017 to include China (with Hong Kong and Macao) and sixteen countries in the Asia Pacific region. Under the agreements with Pfizer, Basilea is eligible for additional regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to USD 645 million, in addition to receiving mid-teen royalties on sales.

About Cresemba (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 28 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.1 Cresemba is also approved in the United States and several additional countries in and outside of Europe. It has U.S. and European orphan drug designation for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Israel.2

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development of products that address the medical challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

