

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Friday as the absence of any positive signs for a resolution in the U.S.-China trade row added to renewed concerns about global growth.



Ahead of next week's crunch trade negotiations in Beijing, CNBC reported that a Trump-Xi meeting is highly unlikely before a March 1 deadline, but the U.S. is likely to keep tariffs at 10 percent rather than raise them to 25 percent as scheduled.



The report came after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business the U.S. and China have a 'pretty sizable distance to go' before reaching a trade deal.



Germany's 10-year bond yields sank on Thursday to their lowest level in over two years after the European Commission sharply cut its forecasts for euro zone economic growth this year and next, citing Brexit uncertainty and the slowdown in China.



Asian stocks fell, with Japan's Nikkei falling 2 percent and South Korea's Kospi index losing 1.2 percent, on renewed anxiety about trade and the growth outlook.



The dollar held near a two-week high while oil extended losses after tumbling 2.5 percent in the previous session.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 dropped around 0.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2 percent.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 retreated 1.5 percent on Thursday. The German DAX plunged 2.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX