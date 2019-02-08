Kemira Oyj: Kemira invests in emulsion polymer manufacturing in Alabama USA

Kemira Oyj

Press Release

February 8, 2019 at 8.45 am (CET+1)

Kemira invests in emulsion polymer manufacturing in Alabama USA

Kemira has announced a two-year investment of around EUR 60 million to significantly increase production of high molecular weight emulsion polymers at its manufacturing site in Mobile, Alabama. These polymers are primarily used in the oil and gas industry, where Kemira is a leading supplier. Additionally, this expansion allows Kemira to modernize into bio-based acrylamide capabilities at the Mobile site.

"For Kemira this investment is an important step towards the growth objectives outlined in our strategy. It also secures our position as a leading global polymer producer and demonstrates our continued commitment to the oil and gas industry." said Pedro Materan, SVP, Oil & Gas.

Construction at Mobile is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2019 with full commercial operation in early 2021. The project will also create 20 new full-time positions at the site which currently employs about 60 people.

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

