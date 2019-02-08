APS To Introduce New APS-500 Alternator Regulator At IDEX, Feb. 17-21 In Abu Dhabi

Better Battery Care Maximizes Uptime, Reduces Costs Associated with Replacement and Maintenance

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to stand C3-009 at IDEX, Abu Dhabi, will have the opportunity to learn how to reduce vehicle downtime and limit equipment and maintenance costs with the new APS-500 Alternator Regulator.

The new APS-500 from American Power Systems, Inc. represents the state of the art in DC charge controllers, providing optimal battery charging and care. Unlike most multi-stage regulators, the APS-500 can use both current and voltage to regulate charging. These advanced units use multiple data points-including battery voltage, current in/out, and battery and alternator temperature-to charge virtually any commercially available battery type, including the latest in lithium-ion technology.

"We are pleased to present our new, highly configurable alternator regulator. The APS-500 is able to communicate via control area network communication and may be used with 12-, 24- and 48-volt systems, among others. These units are customizable with no hardware changes and represent ideal battery charging for marine- and land-based applications," says Amy Lank, President of American Power Systems, Inc.

American Power Systems, Inc. will introduce the APS-500 during IDEX, the only international defense exhibition and conference in the Middle East and Northern Africa region. The event will be held Feb. 17-21 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. American Power Systems, Inc. will exhibit in the USA Pavilion, which is hosted by the Association for the United States Army.

A military-style variant of the APS-500 with MIL-SPEC connectors will be released later in 2019. For more information, interested parties are invited to join a first-to-contact list here: www.americanpowerinc.com/m-reg.

APS-500 Benefits and Capabilities

Ideal vehicle battery charging and care through innovative, dynamic use of current and voltage.

Reduces costs for equipment replacement, maintenance and associated downtime.

Unique approach to charging based upon battery voltage and temperature, current in/out and alternator temperature.

Highly configurable for use with virtually any commercially available battery type through control area network (CAN) communication.

For use with vehicle systems at 12, 24 and 48 volts-up to 60 volts.

100% customizable with no hardware changes.

Programmable field output control.

For more information about American Power Systems, Inc., visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818643/American_Power_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg