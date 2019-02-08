APS To Introduce New APS-500 Alternator Regulator At IDEX, Feb. 17-21 In Abu Dhabi

Better Battery Care Maximizes Uptime, Reduces Costs Associated with Replacement and Maintenance
DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to stand C3-009 at IDEX, Abu Dhabi, will have the opportunity to learn how to reduce vehicle downtime and limit equipment and maintenance costs with the new APS-500 Alternator Regulator.
The new APS-500 from American Power Systems, Inc. represents the state of the art in DC charge controllers, providing optimal battery charging and care. Unlike most multi-stage regulators, the APS-500 can use both current and voltage to regulate charging. These advanced units use multiple data points-including battery voltage, current in/out, and battery and alternator temperature-to charge virtually any commercially available battery type, including the latest in lithium-ion technology.
"We are pleased to present our new, highly configurable alternator regulator. The APS-500 is able to communicate via control area network communication and may be used with 12-, 24- and 48-volt systems, among others. These units are customizable with no hardware changes and represent ideal battery charging for marine- and land-based applications," says Amy Lank, President of American Power Systems, Inc.
American Power Systems, Inc. will introduce the APS-500 during IDEX, the only international defense exhibition and conference in the Middle East and Northern Africa region. The event will be held Feb. 17-21 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. American Power Systems, Inc. will exhibit in the USA Pavilion, which is hosted by the Association for the United States Army.
A military-style variant of the APS-500 with MIL-SPEC connectors will be released later in 2019. For more information, interested parties are invited to join a first-to-contact list here: www.americanpowerinc.com/m-reg.
APS-500 Benefits and Capabilities
- Ideal vehicle battery charging and care through innovative, dynamic use of current and voltage.
- Reduces costs for equipment replacement, maintenance and associated downtime.
- Unique approach to charging based upon battery voltage and temperature, current in/out and alternator temperature.
- Highly configurable for use with virtually any commercially available battery type through control area network (CAN) communication.
- For use with vehicle systems at 12, 24 and 48 volts-up to 60 volts.
- 100% customizable with no hardware changes.
- Programmable field output control.
For more information about American Power Systems, Inc., visit www.americanpowerinc.com.
