Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com to publish Financial Statements release 2018 on February 15, 2019

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE February 8, 2019 at 9:15

Verkkokauppa.com will publish Financial Statements release 2018 on Friday, February 15, 2019, approximately at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (CET +1).

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the report at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. This be will live streamed. The conference will take place at Verkkokauppa.com's premises, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, sixth floor, Shenzhen meeting room. Coffee will be served. There is no need to register participation. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the report in English in a live stream on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can also be viewed as a live video cast at www.verklive.com (http://www.verklive.com). Registration is not required.

Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via email investors@verkkokauppa.com (mailto:investors@verkkokauppa.com).

The presentation material will be available at www.verkkokauppa.com > Investors > Presentations after the release has been published.

For more information, please contact:



Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Jussi Tallgren

CFO

jussi.tallgren@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Oyj

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com

