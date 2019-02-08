sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,945 Euro		-0,105
-1,04 %
WKN: 908076 ISIN: GB0007990962 Ticker-Symbol: OVW 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAFTESBURY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHAFTESBURY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,922
10,288
08:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHAFTESBURY PLC
SHAFTESBURY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHAFTESBURY PLC9,945-1,04 %