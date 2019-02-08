

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury Plc. (SHB.L), in a trading and finance update for the period 1 October 2018 to 7 February 2019, said that Occupancy levels in sought after locations remain high and it continue to see resilient demand for its regular space.



Since 1 October 2018, the company has concluded lettings, lease renewals and rent reviews in the wholly-owned portfolio with a rental value of 9.3 million pounds, achieving rental levels at or above ERVs at 30 September 2018. As reported previously, potential occupiers contemplating large rental or fit-out commitments, particularly for retail space and where they already have significant exposure to the UK market, continue to be cautious, the company said.



Brian Bickell, Chief Executive, said, 'During the important trading season leading up to and including the Christmas and the New Year holidays, footfall in our locations has been robust and our occupiers generally reported growth in turnover compared with the same period in 2017. In contrast to reports of subdued leisure spending nationally, our restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars were particularly busy throughout the festive period.'



At 31 December 2018, net debt stood at 887.9 million pounds. The blended cost of debt remained at 3.2% and marginal cost of borrowing under our committed undrawn facilities was 1.7%.



It is now expected that the opening of the Elizabeth Line will be further delayed, possibly into 2020. Whilst disappointing, once open, it will bring long-term benefits to the West End. In the meantime, the delay is not having any noticeable impact on appetite for space in locations, which are uniquely well-placed to benefit from the significant increase in visitors the service is forecast to deliver once it becomes fully operational, the company said.



