WhichBingo Releases Online Bingo Annual Report for 2019

Less brands, increased loyalty and changing attitudes highlight this year's research and analysis

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 8, 2019WhichBingo revealed details of their annual online report at the 2019 London Affiliate Conference. The report features interviews with industry leaders such as Richard Flint from Sky Betting & Gaming, as well as detailed analysis of online bingo industry trends in the UK market, such as TV marketing spend and search engine rankings.

The report also contains results from the annual bingo players survey, which provide important insights into players' attitudes and behaviours.

This year's report revealed:

The total number of bingo sites is in decline.

Tombola spent the most on TV advertising, but Gala were the most visible brand in search engines.

Fairer wagering requirements have changed players' attitudes towards bonuses.

The survey once again showed a trend of loyalty in the bingo market, with 47% saying they are members of 2 - 4 bingo sites. The gender divide remained relatively unchanged with 88% of survey participants identifying as women, but there were signs of an increase in the number of players aged 55+.

When it comes to wagering and bonuses, last year 61% of players stated they would rather get no bonus at all if it meant they could withdraw winnings more easily. However, this figure dropped to 55% in 2018 which could be a sign that that deposit bonuses and wagering requirements have improved enough that players are more willing to claim a bonus.

Also included in the report are predictions from industry heavyweights including Simon Collins from River iGaming and Ben Starr of 15 Marketing. Plus Ken Muir from iGaming Tracker provides analysis on the most popular slot titles of the year.

This is the first year that the WhichBingo report has been published under XLMedia PLC, who purchased the site in 2018. The full 26-page report can be downloaded for free on the WhichBingo website here.

