Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subject to completing of the acquisition of Goodfellas Group, LLC ("Goodfellas"), the company will, in addition to the branding and marketing business of Goodfellas, acquire its existing in-house brand "Simple". Simple has created as a user friendly, smart cannabis package called the Simple Kit. The Simple Kit was developed by the Goodfellas team to assist first time cannabis consumers to experience cannabis in a positive way. The Simple Kit comes with a user-friendly box as its packaging which, when opened, can be transformed into a tray. Within the box comes a child proof container/grinder, that is also waterproof and airtight, a portion of cannabis, filter tips, a cannabis scoping device and rolling papers. The Simple Kit began its preliminary introduction to dispensaries in the last quarter of 2018. As a result of the positive feedback from consumers and dispensaries during the early stage roll out, Goodfellas expects to start offering The Simple Kit to all dispensaries in California upon the completion of the sale to TransCanna.

"The Goodfellas team reversed engineered the cannabis experience and brought it back to the beginning. Our driving question within the company was how can we help and assist a consumer, who hasn't had cannabis in 30 or 40 years, begin to enjoy cannabis again. Whether it's for medicinal or recreational purposes, we believe the Simple Kit is an ideal product to help anyone start enjoying cannabis," states Nam Tran, Managing Member of GoodFellas.

"An exceptional product for the times. We're witnessing an unprecedented number of patients and consumers participating with cannabis. The Simple Kit is innovative, simple and easy to use. Conditional on the acquisition we look forward to expanding the Simple Kit throughout California," states Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

