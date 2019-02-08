Cointelligence Launches Cryptocurrency Exchange Rating System

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cointelligence (https://www.cointelligence.com/), a company that conducts data research and analysis for the crypto economy and creates relevant tools for investors, has announced the launch of their new cryptocurrency exchange rating system.

Inspired by the success of their rating system for initial coin offerings (ICOs) and security token offerings (STOs), this new feature provides the crypto community with the information they need to find the most reliable platform for trading cryptocurrencies.

"We looked around the industry and we didn't see anyone really doing this," said Founder and CEO On Yavin. "Given the number of hacks and exit scams the exchange industry has seen, we felt this was an important tool to protect the community."

Cointelligence's rating system promises impartial and accurate reviews provided by a team of anonymous crypto industry experts. By keeping their review board anonymous, they prevent bribes or other forms of corruption and harassment that plague other rating sites. It will be possible to check if an exchange is safe and reliable with the certainty that only actual/factual improvement of the exchange itself can change the rating.

Crypto exchanges will be rated on the following quantifiable criteria:

Accessibility and Usability - This metric is concerned with the ease of setting up an account, depositing and withdrawing funds, and performing trades.

Financial benefit - This metric encompasses many sub-criteria such as fees, market volume, number of cryptocurrencies supported, and more.

Team - This metric is based on the team's experience and qualifications for running a cryptocurrency exchange.

Risk - This metric takes into account previous hacks and attacks, security protocols, insurance, and other criteria related to protecting a user's assets.

As Cointelligence continues to develop this system, more metrics will be added to provide an even clearer picture of each exchange's value to the crypto community.

About Cointelligence

Cointelligence conducts data research and analysis for the crypto economy. They provide relevant tools for investors, namely an impartial and accurate ICO/STO listing and rating system, and a crypto exchange rating system. While it is possible to find huge amounts of data widely available to the public, collecting everything and taking only what you need is not an easy task. Cointelligence was created to bridge this information gap in the crypto economy. It is a market maker, focused on bringing blockchain and cryptocurrencies to the masses through the use of fundamental economics, real-time market data, and great industry coverage.