

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday as investors pondered over the prospects for U.S.-China trade talks.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other U.S. officials will travel to Beijing next week to continue the negotiations after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day tariff truce in December.



Investors drew comfort from a weak euro after the European Commission sharply cut its forecasts for euro zone economic growth this year and next.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.4 percent at 5,004 in opening deals after declining 1.8 percent on Thursday.



Air France KLM fell 2.5 percent despite reporting a rise in passenger traffic for January.



Plane maker Airbus rose over 1 percent despite Qantas's decision to cancel eight of the 20 A380s.



