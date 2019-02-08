The "Poland Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile payment industry in Poland is expected to record a CAGR of 19.1% to reach US$ 26,893.9 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2018-2025.
Poland's mobile payment industry has posted steady growth in recent years, and the channel is expected to continue to gain market share over the forecast period. Competition is expected to intensify over the forecast period. The mobile users in Poland have been using their mobile for making payments through mobile banking apps that are capable of HCE since 2014.
Poland became Europe's second country to accept Google Pay. With payments made possible on one-time codes, Poland's own payment scheme BLIK is growing quite well. The consumers in Poland are open to new technology and thus the mobile innovations have been gaining popularity.
This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Poland. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Poland.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in Poland. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Market Size and Forecast
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.
Poland Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies
Provides market share by key players in value terms.
Poland Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology:
- SMS/USSD
- NFC
- Code Based
- Web Based
Poland Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.
Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.
Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services.
Poland Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Poland:
- In-Store Retail
- Online Retail
- Domestic Online Retail
- International Online Retail
Poland Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Poland:
- Offline Travel Booking
- Online Travel Bookings
- Online Flight Bookings
- Online Bus Train Bookings
- Online Hotel Bookings
- Online Domestic Travel Bookings
- Online Domestic Flight Bookings
- Online Domestic Bus Train Bookings
- Online Domestic Hotel Bookings
- Online International Travel Bookings
- Online International Flight Bookings
- Online International Bus Train Bookings
- Online International Hotel Bookings
- Spend During Travel
- Transit Toll Metro Cabs Bookings
Poland Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in Poland:
- Domestic Remittance (P2P)
- Intra City P2P
- Inter State P2P
- International Remittance
- Outbound Remittance
- Inbound Remittance
Poland Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in Poland:
- Insurance Payments
- Fuel Bills
- Healthcare and Wellness Bills
- Rental Payment
- Mobile Recharge/Payment
- DTH Recharge/Payment
- Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment
- Landline Recharge/Payment
- Credit Cards Payment
Poland Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in Poland:
- Investment Payment
- P2P Lending
- Charity and Crowd Funding
- Social Gifting
- Fee
- Person to Government (P2G) Payment
Companies Mentioned
- Blik
- HCE wallets
- Google Pay
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4fqhvs/poland_mobile?w=4
