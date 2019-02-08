Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 4910080160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ISLA CB 21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030955 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-G-F-S-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI HF/5.75 BD 20210921 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.320.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount 0 previously issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at 2.320.000.000 this time -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date February 11, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary September 21, 2021 installment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of 1 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment N/A frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date September 21, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 5,75 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest N/A rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if N/A other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count 30E/360 convention -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date February 11, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary September 21, 2019 coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of 5 coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean Clean Price price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is No a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or N/A monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating N/A (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional The maturity date can be extended to September 21, information 2024. If extended, the interest rate will rise from 5.75% to 6.25% from the original maturity date to the extended maturity date. If the issuer is unable to repay the interest in full after the original maturity date, the interest shall be added to the outstanding principal of the bond. ------------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities Nasdaq CSD Iceland depository -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application February 4, 2019 for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of February 7, 2019 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission February 11, 2019 to trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 168557 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population OMX ICE Bank Bonds name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility No guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility No guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------