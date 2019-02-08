

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Friday as a weaker pound on fears of a no-deal Brexit helped lift exporters.



The pound is heading for its worst weekly decline since October after the Bank of England said it expects growth this year to be the slowest since 2009.



Investors continued to monitor U.S.-China trade developments after U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline for reaching a trade deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 11 points or 0.16 percent at 7,104 in opening deals after ending down 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Earthport jumped 14.7 percent after Visa Inc sweetened its offer for the payment company.



Platinum producer Lonmin advanced 1.3 percent after maintaining full-year sales guidance.



British Gas owner Centrica dropped 1.5 percent after a rating cut.



Oil services firm Petrofac rallied 3.5 percent after a plunge on Thursday as a former Petrofac executive pleaded guilty to eleven counts of bribery in an ongoing investigation.



