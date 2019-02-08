The Academy of Medical Cannabis Launches Its Online Education Platform for French Doctors

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Medical Cannabis (www.taomc.org), Europe's first medical cannabis online education platform, has today launched L'Académie du Cannabis Thérapeutique (www.ladct.fr) for healthcare professionals in France.

The education platform has been developed by one of Europe's most learned experts in medical cannabis, Professor Mike Barnes, and will now enter into partnerships with the very best French specialist physicians to produce deep learning modules across key medical cannabis specialist subjects.

With an estimated 226,000 physicians in France and a growing interest from patients desperate to find alternative solutions to treating, and managing chronic conditions, now is the time to educate doctors. L'Académie du Cannabis Thérapeutique teaches healthcare professionals to consult and prescribe medical cannabis safely, effectively, and with confidence.

Currently, there are 12 "bite sized" educational modules providing essential guidance on all aspects of this increasingly relevant treatment option. Subjects covered include a background to the endocannabinoid system, medicinal cannabis uses from neurological indications through to mental health and GI disorders. The modules comprise of video lectures, animations, interactive illustrations and short tests.

In September 2018, the ANSM (a French government agency whom make decisions on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetics) created a temporary committee to evaluate the use and relevance of medical cannabis in France. Among their studies, they are looking at the benefits and risks of cannabis as a medicine. In December 2018, the ANSM officially declared its ambition to start experimentation with medical cannabis before the end of 2019.

As more countries legalise the use of medical cannabis, the interest in it continues to grow. An IFOP study conducted in June 2018 revealed 82% of those interviewed were in favour of medical cannabis in France.



The Academy of Medical Cannabis is a free and independent platform for all medical professionals to use, and welcomes physicians in France to sign up today by visiting www.ladct.fr

For more information about The Academy of Medical Cannabis visit www.taomc.org.