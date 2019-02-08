HH Global invests in Veriteva to strengthen data-powered marketing services

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market execution business HH Global today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Veriteva , the investment company that owns Blueberry Wave, a data-powered customer engagement business.

With data and analytics at its core, Veriteva offers unrivalled expertise and systems to analyse, create and deploy business critical and marketing communications for clients, using a range of multi-channel disciplines for omni-channel deployment.

The acquisition will create mutually beneficial synergies allowing HH Global to meet growing client demand for credible data integration services that support customer journey development.

"We continue to focus on the growth of our core business and are constantly in dialogue with our clients about their requirements and changing needs. This acquisition will allow us to expand our service offering to provide data-powered marketing services to our clients. Following a thorough analysis of the market, we are confident that Veriteva is the perfect fit to support our service line expansion plans and complement our growth strategy," stated HH Global Group CEO Robert MacMillan.

Commenting on the investment by HH Global, Nick Dixon, CEO of Veriteva, stated, "HH Global's equity investment gives us the opportunity to materialise Veriteva's strategy whilst also growing and developing Blueberry Wave to provide extended services and solutions through strategic partnerships and business growth. Our product expansion will include systems integration, analytics, performance marketing and CRM database marketing.

"HH Global has an impressive track record of sustained global growth and I very much look forward to working with Robert MacMillan and the team."

Nick Dixon will be CEO of Veriteva and Blueberry Wave and will also be appointed to the Executive Board of HH Global.Rick Taylor, Dixon's business partner for the past 27 years, is due to retire on the 7th February 2019.Robert MacMillan, and Edward Parsons, Group Chief Financial Officer of HH Global, will be appointed to Boards of Veriteva and Blueberry Wave.

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilises HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 1000 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com .

About Blueberry Wave

Blueberry Wave is an award-winning customer engagement business that makes the complex simple so clients can succeed. We unify data, insight, and technology to orchestrate compelling customer engagement journeys with our 58 strong team of Blueberries based in Cirencester and Knightsbridge, London. For more information, visit www.blueberrywave.com

