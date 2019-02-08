Audax Renovables has signed an agreement with Welink under which the Spanish company will buy - for 20 years at a fixed price - the energy produced by solar facilities with a total 708 MW of generation capacity that Welink will develop in Spain and Portugal. German group Allianz will buy the solar plants after completion.From pv magazine Spain. After signing a 20-year PPA for the 46 MW Ourika PV plant in Portugal on Tuesday, with Irish firm WElink Investment Holdings, Spanish renewable energy company Audax Renovables today inked another 20-year PPA - for a 708 MW portfolio of plants to be developed ...

