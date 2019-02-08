Clavister Appoints Top HR Professional as VP of People and Culture

As HR professional Adrianne Edblad joins the Clavister management team, she brings with her a wealth of performance management and agile coaching experience to help the company deliver on its ambitions

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, today welcomes its newest member of the executive team, Adrianne Edblad, a Norwegian native who has worked extensively in the Nordics and especially Sweden to deliver high growth culture change in a number of organizations. She recently worked as the HR manager for Sutherland, responsible for major HR area to deliver value-added service to management and employees that reflected the business objectives of the organization, as well a long service at the global information company, Thomson Reuters. It was there that she implemented and delivered a new EMEA remote management strategy as well as a dynamic mix of strategic and operational HR activities, coaching managers and employees in their daily work as well as creating, establish and completion of the HR annual cycle.

An HR Compliance expert along with more traditional HR competencies like employer branding and employee engagement, she's also a practitioner of the new ways of working and motivating like agile coaching, organizational restructuring, change process management and 360° management.

"When I was approached by Clavister to consider joining the leadership I went back and did my research on the company. What I found was a dynamic, incredibly hungry company, filled with passionate people making a difference and building a successful global brand that they wanted to take to the next level. I knew that I could make a contribution to that and so joined without hesitation," Edblad states of her journey to Clavister.

John Vestberg, President and CEO, firmly believes that Edblad will bring the skills and mindset to shape Clavister's culture transformation and change management. "Adrianne really impressed us with her grasp of where we are in terms of our journey and where we need to be. It's clear she has the competencies and knowledge to lead the culture change here at Clavister, to really engage our incredible talent to grow Clavister to its full potential and business possibilities. I'm very pleased she's on board and ready for the journey ahead and we'll do our part as a management team to help her succeed."

