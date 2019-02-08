On February 7, 2019, Indentive AB published a press release with information from the audit report regarding, among other things, the company's financial situation and uncertainty of going concern. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Indentive AB (INDEN B, ISIN code SE0010245688, order book ID 145803) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB