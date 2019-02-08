Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 07-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1832.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 1845.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1786.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 1799.93p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---