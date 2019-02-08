Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 07-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.40p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.91p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---