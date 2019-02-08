nVent Electric plc ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, announced an expansion of its business in India with the launch of its new Equipment and Electrical Protection Solutions facility in Bidadi, a town in the state of Karnataka. With a current plant in Bangalore, nVent's new facility has been set up for the production of two major brands for enclosures, HOFFMAN and SCHROFF. The nVent facility has a large manufacturing space and a large office space for our support staff. It will be occupied by over 100 nVent employees. nVent plans to provide employment opportunities across functions for both Operations and Sales in the country as we continue to grow.

Commenting upon the opening of the facility, Joe Ruzynski, president of nVent Enclosures said, "India has emerged as one of our most important markets. Not only is it growing quickly, but growing in sectors such as Railway and Data Centers where nVent has strong product offerings. We have been operating in India since 2008 and are excited about our expansion here, we are confident now is the right time. There has been a positive change in the industry and our new facility will allow us to serve the growing demand while supporting local customer needs."

The products that will be manufactured at the facility include wall-mount, bayed and free-standing enclosures as well as shielded and ruggedized cabinets in mild steel and stainless steel. Additionally, the facility will produce multi-purpose electronics cabinets as well as server and colocation cabinets for data centers and IT infrastructure, including electromechanical components and accessories.

"We needed to expand our manufacturing base to enable us to build and design in India. To support the government's 'MAKE IN INDIA' drive, we needed to transfer technology and skills to India from our global facilities. This will help us to develop local talent and good supplier relationships for our long-term success. The facility at Bidadi will play a key role in this plan," said Sandesh Saklani, managing director, India/regional sales director-Schroff.

Helmi Srour, regional sales director-Hoffman said, "India provides an important growth opportunity for our businesses, as well a significant global talent pool. The current business climate in the country is quite favorable and the launch of the facility is a testimony of our long-term plans for the country. We are excited about the expansion and are confident that it will help us in delivering products to our customers at a faster pace while ensuring the highest standards of quality."

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

