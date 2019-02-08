sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,05 Euro		-0,21
-0,55 %
WKN: 853390 ISIN: AN8068571086 Ticker-Symbol: SCL 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,853
38,175
13:26
37,83
38,18
13:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED38,05-0,55 %