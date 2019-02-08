The "Turkish Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Heavy duty (HD) commercial vehicles sales in Turkey are expected to decline over 2017-2022. The market is expected to record a CAGR of (0.6%) during this period and market recovery is projected 2020 onwards. In 2022, sales are projected to reach 15.3 thousand units.

While Istanbul is a leader in terms of tractor sales, Ankara is the main market for rigid trucks driven by the ongoing construction mega projects.

The share of large fleets in total sales will be expanding, as the segment demonstrates higher resistance to economic turbulence. While large fleets represent the main customers for Turkey's HD trucks market, the trend is stronger within the tractors segment.

The OEMs based in Turkey are expected to focus on new launches and facelifts in the 4x2 tractor segment, with the key product being dual-usage tractors. The 4x2 dual usage tractor caters to users from both logistics and construction industries. Their dual-usage nature allows catering to the second-hand market and keeping the residual value of the vehicle at a higher level.

The market for heavy duty commercial vehicles will be driven by construction mega projects. Ongoing construction projects are expected to positively impact the construction off-road segment, increasing its share in the total market.

Demand from construction has also resulted in the formation of specific demand patterns for the Turkish heavy duty trucks market: bulk purchase of vehicles and need for immediate stock availability. Fleet renewals in the logistics segment within the upcoming period represent another strong factor, positively impacting the market.

On the other hand, the market will be temporarily restrained by currency fluctuations and transition to Euro VI standards. Transition to Euro VI resulted in a pre-buy effect in 2015, when customers were increasingly buying Euro V vehicles. Transition also put pressure on the prices and stock supply of vehicles.

With regard to the competitor structure, Mercedes-Benz and Ford Otosan will continue holding the leading positions in the market. The OEMs are producing locally. Local presence allows them to enjoy benefits such as price flexibility and high stock. More than five interviews have been conducted face-to-face and over the phone by senior consultants industry analysts with vehicle manufacturers and distributors in Turkey. Primary research has accounted for 80% of the total research.

Research Scope

The study covers an overview of the key vehicle models offered in the market by competitors, their positions within both construction and logistics segments, and demand for different brands among small, medium, and large fleets. The study period is 2015-2022.

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary Key Findings

Market for HD Commercial Vehicles Units Forecast

HD Trucks Market Outlook

Turkey's Transition toward Euro VI Standards

Overview of Key Vehicle Segments

Key Models Logistics: Rigid Trucks

Key Models Logistics: Domestic and International Tractors

Key Models Construction: Off-road Trucks

Key Models Construction: On-road Tractors

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Study Segmentation

3. Ongoing Trends Impacting the HD Commercial Vehicles Market

Historical Glance on Turkey's Economy

Turkey Macroeconomic Overview

Construction Sector in Turkey and Projects in Progress

Turkey's Export Overview

Top Import Destinations and Partners Turkey

Road Freight Development Turkey

4. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Outlook Turkey

Market for Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles



HD Commercial Vehicles Market Geographical Distribution

HD Commercial Vehicles Market Overview of the Top 5 Locations

HD Commercial Vehicles Customer Distribution by Fleet

OEM Market Share Breakdown by Fleet Size

Tractors Market Analysis Breakdown by Application Area

Rigid Trucks Market Analysis Breakdown by Application Area

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Market Share

Overview of Key Participants During 2014-2017

Rigid Truck Registrations by Brand

Market Share for Rigid Trucks During 2014-2017

Tractor Registrations by Brand

Market Share for Tractors During 2014-2017

Construction Segment Market Share Analysis

Logistics Segment Market Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Turkish Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Market 5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Conclusions

