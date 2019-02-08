Acquisition significantly expands Ecolab's customer training capabilities

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, has acquired Lobster Ink, a leading provider of end-to-end online customer training solutions. Lobster Ink is a privately held company based in Geneva with core competencies in applied learning science, high-quality training content curation and the delivery of learning experiences through their software as a service (SaaS) platform to successfully meet the unique training needs of hospitality and foodservice companies in 130 countries globally. Sales were approximately $24 million in 2018.

Addressing customers' growing need for effective training, this acquisition combines Lobster Ink's innovative customer training capabilities and digital platform with Ecolab's expertise in food safety, hygiene, water management and public and planet health.

"Training is a cornerstone of Ecolab's operating model. This acquisition strengthens the training opportunities and learning experiences we offer, adding options including online learning content that can be accessed by customers at any time on any connected handheld device to help ensure proper hygiene, food safety procedures and other critical processes are followed," said Chief Operating Officer Tom Handley. "It is an example of our continued investment in innovations to solve customer challenges through science, service, digital-driven training and solutions."

