Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 08-Feb-2019 / 12:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Announcement Page Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/02/2019) of GBP179.74m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/02/2019) of GBP179.74m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 07/02/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Income share (bid price) - 2,251.35p 7,983,785 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Income share (bid price) - 2225.34p excluding current period revenue* Income share price 2105.00p Discount to NAV (6.50)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 07/02/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 12.43 2 RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p 11.44 3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 11.10 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.89 5 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 9.68 Ordinary 25p 6 Macfarlane Group Plc 9.24 Ordinary 25p 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 7.18 10p 8 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 4.80 Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.55 10 Electrocomponents PLC 4.46 Ordinary 10p 11 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 2.99 25p 12 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 2.67 20p 13 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.04 14 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 1.48 10p 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.92 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.70 11.395p 17 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.65 Ordinary 25p 18 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.60 19 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.56 20 Discretionary Unit Fund 0.43 Managers Ltd 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.37 Cumulative Preferred 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.37 23 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.32 24 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 0.13 1p 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 GBP0.001 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7423 EQS News ID: 774087 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2019 07:51 ET (12:51 GMT)