As of February 11, 2019, the following bond loan issued by Hembla AB will change short name and trading code. ISIN Current Short New Short Current Trading New Trading Name Name Code Code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000826838 CARN 002 HEMB 002 CARN_002 HEMB_002 7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB