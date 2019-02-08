[The A.Ka Project]

TOKYO, Feb 8, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - After a successful launch on Makuake, The A.Ka Project is looking to branch and entice backers from overseas via Japankuru Funding. From January 20th, 2019 until March 19th, 2019, The A.Ka Project is holding its crowdfunding campaign.The A.Ka Project's first product is traditionally made red underwear, using Suvin cotton, a cotton only found in one part of India which needs to be carefully cultivated. Each pair of pants are carefully hand-sewn one thread at a time. Along with this, to compliment this quality made underwear, the packaging is all made carefully by artisans in their fields, from the wrapping paper to the wooden box. Using these artisans The A.Ka Project creates not only a product but an experience.In connection with this release on Japankuru Funding, a new type of A.Ka pants has been created, focusing on the female form. A.Ka For Lady is similar to the original A.Ka pants using the same materials and production methods but is created to fit the female form.The A.Ka Project can be found at: https://www.aka-world.com/Japankuru Funding / J.FUNDING is a cross-border crowdfunding service for bringing cool Japanese projects to the world. You can find The A.Ka Project at: https://en.japankurufunding.com/projects/akapants.For more information, please contact: info@japankurufunding.com.Source: Japankuru FundingCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.