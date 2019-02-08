Invesco Markets III Plc - Circ re Redemption Price Notice

IMPORTANT: This letter is important and requires your immediate attention. If you have any questions about the content of this letter, you should seek independent professional financial advice.

8thFebruary 2019

Invesco Markets III plc(the "Company")

Notice to holders of shares in the following funds issued by the Company:

Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF (ISIN IE00BYYXBD20)(the "Fund")

Dear Shareholder

Mandatory Redemption Price

Further to the shareholder notice dated 05 November 2018, the Company confirms that the shares of the Fund were redeemed on 6thFebruary 2019 and resulting cash proceeds will be paid on or around 13thFebruary 2019 at the following rate:

ISIN: IE00BYYXBD20: GBP£ 22.22145

The Company has requested the cancellation of the listing of the Fund. This was effective as of close of business on 4thFebruary 2019.

Shareholders should consult their own professional adviser as to the specific tax implications of the termination under the laws of the countries of their nationality, residence, domicile or incorporation.

If you have any queries arising from this notice, please call +44 (0)20 3370 1113 or contact us at invest@invesco.com.