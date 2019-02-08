Klaipedos Nafta: Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 8February 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Agenda of the meeting:

Regarding the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.

Adopted decisions:

1. Regarding the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.

"1. Taking into account the amendments of legislation, related to the taxation applicable to remuneration, and in order to maintain the same net remuneration without increasing AB Klaipedos nafta labour cost on remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board, to determine fixed monthly remuneration of 856,92 EUR excluding VAT for the independent member of the Supervisory Board, whereas to the chairman of Supervisory board, if independent Supervisory board member is elected, to determine fixed monthly remuneration of 1.140,59 EUR excluding VAT.

2. Remuneration of the independent members of the Supervisory Board, indicated in paragraph 1, shall be applicable for the Supervisory board member activity starting at 2019."













Jonas Lenksas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594