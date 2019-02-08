

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in December, faster than the 0.7 percent increase in November.



Production in the chemical industry grew the most, up 2.0 percent over the month, and manufacturing output registered an increase of 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the food industry had the biggest decline of 1.5 percent in December.



On a year-on-year basis, the industrial production climbed a seasonally and working day adjusted 3.3 percent in December.



In 2018, industrial production rose 3.7 percent, expanding for the third year in a row.



