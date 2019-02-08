

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in December from a year ago, as imports grew at a faster pace than exports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus shrank to EUR 398 million in December from EUR 571 million in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus was EUR 380 million.



Exports rose by 2.7 percent year-on-year and imports grew 5.4 percent.



In 2018, exports rose 4.3 percent and imports grew by 6.9 percent. The trade surplus fell to EUR 6.0 billion from EUR 8.1 billion in 2017.



