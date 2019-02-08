The "Marine Coatings Report France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth report focuses on the top markets for marine coatings.

This report provides single country consumption estimates in both volume and value for marine coatings, with 2017 as the base year and forecasts to 2022.

The information in this report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in the specific country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Product Coverage

Market Volumes in Metric Tonnes (2011-2022) by:

Resin (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyl/Styrene/VAE, Others)

Application System (Water-based, Solvent-based)

End Use (DIY/Leisure, New Build, Professional Maintenance/Shipyards)

Functional Layer (Primer, Topcoat, Antifouling)

Detailed Prices and Market Values by Type of Resin, Application System, End Use and Type: 2017 and 2016 Average Manufacturers' Selling Price by Product.

Market Shares: 2017 and 2016 Sales Volumes in Metric Tonnes by Company.

Distribution: 2017 Share by Channel (Wholesalers/Merchants, Specialist Retailers, Internet Stores, DIY Retailers, Direct Sales).

Topics Covered

1. FR Coatings Background

1.1 FR Background Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes

2. Foreword Marine Coatings

3. FR Marine Coatings Overview Dist.

4. FR Marine Coatings Product Section

4.1 FR Market Overview

4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Marine Coatings

4.3 Prices and Market Values

4.3.1 Prices and Market Values by Application System

4.3.2 Prices and Market Values by Resin Type

4.3.3 Prices and Market Values by End Use

4.3.4 Prices and Market Values by Functional Layer

4.4 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.1 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.2 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.3 Functional Layer: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Market Shares: Marine Coatings

4.6 Distribution: Marine Coatings

