PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Algeria' February 2019 Pharma Report

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 63-page pharma report, Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Algeria 2019.

Algeria, Africa's largest country by area, stands as a promising investment destination for the global life sciences industry, with a sizeable local market and a growing number of multinationals choosing to base their regional operations out of Algiers.

Topics covered in this report - which features the exclusive insights of government ministers, the heads of local pharma champions as well as multinational affiliate leaders - include the potential impact of a sweeping new healthcare law, the establishment of a National Cancer Plan, global companies' scramble to localise manufacturing operations, an investment wave from the Middle East, and Algeria's ramped-up export capabilities.

Despite having faced a turbulent few years thanks to the global oil price slump of 2014 and the imposition of import restrictions on pharmaceuticals and medical devices, Algeria's life sciences industry remains one of the most significant in its region and one determined to continue pressing ahead.

