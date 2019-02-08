

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) and Coca-Cola Co. (KO) have apologized for in-flight napkins on board Delta flights that were described by passengers as 'creepy.'



Delta said it is in the process of removing the Diet Coke napkins from flights. The offending napkins advertising Diet Coke encouraged passengers to write down their name and phone number and give to their 'plane crush' on board.



'Because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey... you never know,' the front side of the napkin reads.



The back side of the napkin featured the space for a name and a number to be written by passengers, along with the message, 'Be a little old school. Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know...'



However, the Diet Coke ad ultimately fell flat as many passengers found these napkins to be creepy. Some people tweeted photos of the napkins.



'Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke,' one passenger tweeted.



Even before outrage began to build on social media, Delta and Coca-Cola apologized to passengers.



'We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended. We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs,' Coca-Cola said in a statement.



'We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one. We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January,' Delta Air Lines said in a similar statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX