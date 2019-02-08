The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 8
|The European Investment Trust plc
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 07 February 2019 was 879.66p including estimated current period revenue and 876.13p excluding current period revenue.
This is based on 40,917,769 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.
08 February 2019
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP
Legal Entity Identifier 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12