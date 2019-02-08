EVITRADE Health Systems Corp: EVITRADE Names Renowned Cannabinologist Dr. Ricardo E Rivera-Acevedo to Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2019 / EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") announces that it appointed Dr. Rivera-Acevedo to its Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Ricardo E Rivera-Acevedo is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, Pharmacology & Therapeutics at the University of British Columbia. Dr. Rivera-Acevedo brings extensive industry and academic drug development expertise. He earned a BSc from the University of Puerto Rico, as well as PhD and Postdoctoral work from UBC, prior to branching off into the biotech industry. He helped start two cannabis research companies, Canalytic Laboratories and Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd. In 2015, Ricardo established the first analytical laboratory for cannabinoid research in the Department of Pharmacology at UBC, which is dedicated to understanding the therapeutic implications of specific cannabis strains and formulations to treat different diseases. As the youngest faculty member within the Department of Pharmacology, Ricardo teaches various undergraduate courses including Drug Development, Natural Health Products, and Pharmacogenomics. He's led research teams conducting R&D, QA/QC, and manufacturing research to improve formulations from cannabis extracted cannabinoids. He helped to organize and supervise one of the first internationally recognized clinical trials with cannabis in Puerto Rico testing the analgesic properties of a promising new cannabis cultivar. Dr. Rivera-Acevedo's expertise is now being transmitted globally as co-host on the Cannabis Science Podcast, show belonging to the Vancouver Coop Radio online channel.



"I am pleased to join the Evitrade Health Group and am looking forward to advising and working with the technologies that the company has to help improve patient health systems" said Dr. Rivera-Acevedo.



"We are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Rivera-Acevedo's knowledge and experiences as scientific advisor for this company" said CEO C.K. Cheung, "With his proven track record we expect that he will be a critical asset to help us successfully implement and take advantage of the numerous market opportunities that we have in front of us."



Management continues to strive to seek optimal business and commercialization strategies for the Company and welcomes Dr. Ricardo Rivera-Acevedo to the Company.



About EVITRADE Health (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF)

EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (formerly Auxellence Health Corp.), is a Technology company specializing in the Life Sciences sector looking to deliver effective health solutions with a higher degree of predictability and consistency. The Company is focused in four main areas, Autonomous Medical Care, Molecular Biology, Nutraceutical Solutions and Genetic Selection. Through its Focus on Autonomous Medical Care, the Company offers a physiologically interactive computing platform that integrates medical devices and artificial intelligence applications into a fully automated, personal health management system for hypertension, arrhythmia, diabetes, and obesity.

