BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, February 8

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc as at 31 December 2018 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brsct-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

8 February 2019

END


© 2019 PR Newswire