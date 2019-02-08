Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2019 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN, FSE: A2DPCM) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Aamer Siddiqui as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. Mr. Siddiqui is a Chartered Professional Accountant(CPA) and Chartered Accountant(CA), Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Additionally, the Company reports that Tartisan Nickel has engaged Marrelli Support Services Inc. to provide accounting support services to the Company.

The Board of Directors of Tartisan Nickel would like to thank outgoing CFO, Mr. Dan Fuoco, for his support and efforts during his tenure and wish him well in his new endeavours.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper- Cobalt project in Ontario, Canada. In addition, Tartisan owns a 100% stake in the Don Pancho Zinc-Manganese Project and a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project, both located in Peru. Tartisan Nickel Corp also owns an equity stake (6 million shares and 3 million full warrants at 40c per share), in Eloro Resources Ltd. which is exploring the low-sulphidation epithermal La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in Ancash, Peru.

The Company also owns 1,750,000 common shares of VaniCom Resources Ltd. a private Australian exploration and development resource company.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN, FSE: A2DPCM). Currently, there are 99,703,550 shares outstanding (108,803,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

