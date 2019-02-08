

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has warned app developers to remove applications from the App Store that record users' actions without their permission. The iPhone maker has threatened to remove such apps from store.



According to TechCrunch, iPhone apps from Expedia, Air Canada and Hollister were using 'session replay' software from a company named Glassbox. This software allowed them to record every tap and swipe of a user while using an application. The applications did not ask permission from users or revealed in privacy policies that they were recording user activity.



In an email to TechCrunch, an Apple spokesperson said: 'Protecting user privacy is paramount in the Apple ecosystem. Our App Store Review Guidelines require that apps request explicit user consent and provide a clear visual indication when recording, logging, or otherwise making a record of user activity.'



'We have notified the developers that are in violation of these strict privacy terms and guidelines, and will take immediate action if necessary,' the spokesperson added.



Apple has since put developers on notice that they need to tell users and ask permission to record user's activity.



