ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. Announces Increase in Private Placement

DELTA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2019 / ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (TSXV: AAT) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 23, 2019, the Company is increasing the number of units (each, a "Unit") to be issued in its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") from up to 12,500,000 Units to up to 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit for a maximum gross proceeds of up to $300,000. The terms of the Units remain as announced on January 23, 2019 and closing of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Shares or Warrants in the United States. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About ATI: ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that are positioned to make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Buildings Program. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are projections and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include those concerning the Company's intent to undertake the Offering, the amount and timing of the Offering and the approval of the Offering by the regulatory authorities (including the TSX Venture Exchange), and the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Offering. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry in general or otherwise disclosed in the Company's periodic disclosure documents filed on SEDAR; and (iii) the possibility that TSX Venture Exchange or other regulators withhold approval of the Offering. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management which management believes were reasonable on the dates made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

