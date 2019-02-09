Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2019) - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (the "Company") announces that effective at the opening of markets on February 12, 2019, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every two (2) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"). The new CUSIP number will be 683476600 and the new ISIN number will be CA6834766009. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

The Consolidation was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company passed effective January 31, 2019 and has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No fractional Shares will be issued under the Consolidation as fractional Shares will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The Company currently has 16,024,165 common shares issued and outstanding and immediately following the Consolidation will have approximately 8,012,119 common shares issued and outstanding.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed shortly to all registered shareholders of the Company. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidated Shares.

ABOUT OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold and base metal mineral properties in Canada. The Company owns 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the Bazooka gold property located in the Beauchastel Township approximately seven kilometres southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Bazooka property comprises seven contiguous kilometres of strike length along the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt on the Cadillac Larder Lake Break. The eastern border of the Bazooka gold property adjoins Yorbeau Resources Inc.'s Rouyn Property and the western border adjoins Monarques Gold Corporation's Wasamac gold property. The Company also holds 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the McWatters gold property in the Rouyn-Noranda area and the Arrowhead gold property in the Joannes Township, Quebec.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.opawica.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Owen King

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

