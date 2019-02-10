Vivo Unveils New Visual Brand Identity

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo has recently unveiled its new visual brand identity to signify the company's innovation and appeal to a global audience. The new visual identity includes a new company logo, a unique Vivo brand color and exclusive Chinese Language and English Language Vivo fonts.

"Vivo has evolved from a follower to a leader in the tech and lifestyle industry." said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of Vivo. "Through the new branding, we hope to redefine the brand's positioning in technology and innovation and express our brand vision of 'enjoying the extraordinary' with young consumers around the world through Vivo's unique visuals and creative spirit."

Vivo partnered with renowned Danish designer Bo Linnemann to design the new logo. The new logo features simplified lines and sharpened angles to reflect the forward-looking spirit of Vivo.

The company has also revamped its "Vivo Blue" color by using a more saturated shade of blue as a result of a study by Vivo to better understand consumer visual habits and their visual receptiveness to digital displays. The new color is deemed more soothing to the eye and the color is the ideal visual backdrop for the company's creative and expressive character.

Vivo has also revealed its English Language VivoType font, which comes with 6 weights and 2 widths, plus the Chinese Language VivoType font in 2 weights, to ensure that the fonts can be adapted seamlessly to different regions and languages. The new English Language and Chinese Language VivoType fonts are designed by Bo Linnemann and Chinese calligrapher Qiu Yin respectively.

"Vivo is not only an industry leader in the smartphone technology, but also a brand that is willing and genuine in its communications with consumers. Building on Vivo's strong international visibility and influence, this new visual brand identity will better channel the brand's character and attractiveness." said Bo Linnemann, Contributing Designer to Vivo's branding project.

The new branding will be updated to VI systems and rolled out to offline channels with immediate effect.

About Bo Linnemann

Bo Linnemann has influenced Danish design since the beginning of the 1980's. He has been awarded the Danish Design Prize for graphic design for 17 times and has also received a number of international design prizes such as Red Dot. He has designed the font for international brands including Carlsberg, Microsoft, Coca Cola and Ikea.

About Qiu Yin

Qiu Yin is a Chinese font design master and renowned hard-pen calligrapher. He won the 1985 National Chinese Pen Calligraphy Competition, and the first international hard-pen calligraphy competition in 1988. He designed the font for the 2010 Guangzhou Asian games emblem.

About Vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile innovations and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in the US (San Diego) and China (Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing and Hangzhou). These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design.

By the end of 2017, Vivo had over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Vivo is present in 18 markets globally and features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819086/Vivo_logos_before_and_after.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819085/New_Vivo_Blue.jpg