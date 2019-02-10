UnionPay offers enhanced payment experiences to Chinese outbound tourists during the Spring Festival Holiday

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the estimates of China Tourism Academy, 7 million Chinese tourists choose to spend the 2019 Chinese New Year Holiday in about 90 countries and regions outside mainland China. So far, the UnionPay acceptance network has expanded to 174 countries and regions, covering almost all the destinations of Chinese tourists. 200,000 merchants outside the Chinese Mainland accept UnionPay QR code payment, driving the amount of UnionPay QR code payment increase significantly year on year during the Holiday.

Eturbonews.com, a US travel news website, reported that with the continuous expansion of the UnionPay acceptance network, it is more convenient than ever before for Chinese tourists to travel overseas. To date, UnionPay is accepted at more than 26 million merchants outside the mainland China, including an increasing number of merchants catering for independent travelers. For example, UnionPay is accepted at over 70% of the hotels of the top 10 hotel brands as well as all the five major car rental brands.

Due to its increasing card acceptance scenarios, the number of UnionPay's active merchants outside mainland has increased by about 30% in 2018. Chinese tourists are more confident in using UnionPay cards. In answer to the changes in Chinese tourists' payment habits, more markets are accepting UnionPay mobile payment products to attract Chinese customers. To date, UnionPay cardholders can enjoy UnionPay mobile payment services in 46 countries and regions worldwide. The Hong Kong Victoria Park Annual Market, which is popular among local residents as well as tourists, has accepted UnionPay QR code payment service and has launched special discounts for customers who pay with UnionPay QR code payment.

Many cardholders have also received "red packets" offered by UnionPay. During the Spring Festival Holiday season, tens of thousands of merchants in 30 popular destinations are providing up to 30%-off special discounts for UnionPay cardholders. After shopping overseas, UnionPay cardholders can experience the convenient UnionPay Tax Refund Service, which covers more than 300,000 merchants in 44 countries and regions. UnionPay offers various options: Early Tax Refund, Tax Refund at Airport/Port, and Tax Refund Back in China. The refund will be debited in RMB to selected UnionPay cards with no currency conversion. UnionPay cardholders can also enjoy special privileges when using UnionPay Tax Refund during the Spring Festival.