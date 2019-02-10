Week 6 brought us with a very strong start clearly above 3000 ATX points. In the second half of the week the market was weak and under pressure, closing under 3000. There where big spreads with OMV 7,55 percent up and voestalpine 10,53 percent down. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,91% to 2.963,97 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 7,95%. Up to now there were 17 days with a positive and 11 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,59% away, from the low 7,95%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,97%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,4%. These are the best-performers this week: OMV 7,55% in front of Amag 3,75% and Marinomed Biotech 3,29%. And the following stocks performed worst: voestalpine -10,53% in front of Palfinger -7,95% and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...