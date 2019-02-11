Alta Devices:
|What:
|
High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) offer exciting capabilities and operational flexibility for earth observation, telecommunications, and navigation. These aircraft are lightweight, autonomous, and designed to operate for multiple weeks or even months at altitudes of approximately 20 km. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), HAPS, and satellites can be enabled by solar technology, but shouldn't that technology be designed specifically for each of these? Innovative HAPS designs need innovative power technology. To maintain continuous operations, HAPS require a renewable energy solution that is lightweight, powerful, robust, and specially tailored for the unique demands of their environment.
The right solar technology can meet this challenge and can be applied to a wing or curved surface to provide autonomous power for extended periods. It is high efficiency, lightweight, thin, and flexible. This technology will also withstand the stresses of UV radiation and temperature variations at stratospheric altitudes. Alta Devices will discuss the issues faced by HAPS and how the right solar technology can meet these demands.
|
Where
|
Tuesday February 12, 4:40pm 6:00pm
Aarohi Vijh Head of Product, Alta Devices
|Why:
|Innovative HAPS, UAV, small satellite, and automotive designs need solar power to match. Lightweight, thin, and flexible gallium-arsenide solar cells from Alta Devices enable designs that are not possible with other solar technologies. Alta cells provide a new level of mechanical and design flexibility for the unmanned systems industry due to their high power-density combined with the ability to bend around curved surfaces. Alta Devices is the world-record holder for single junction solar cell efficiency at 29.1%. The newest generation product from Alta demonstrates a significant weight reduction from the previous version resulting in an improved power-to-weight ratio.
About Alta Devices: Alta Devices is empowering autonomy by delivering the world's most efficient, thin and flexible mobile power technology. By converting light of any kind into electricity, Alta Devices AnyLight power technology extends the energy source of a system, and in many cases, completely cuts the traditional power cord. The solution can be completely integrated into the final system, and is ideal for use in automotive, unmanned systems, satellites, consumer electronics, sensors or anywhere size, weight, and mobility matter. Alta Devices holds world records for energy conversion efficiency and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. For more information, visit http://www.altadevices.com. Alta Devices is a Hanergy company.
All trademarks and registered trademarks are those of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190210005019/en/
Contacts:
For press information contact:
Abigail Johnson
Roeder-Johnson Corporation
(650) 395-7078
http://email.roeder-johnson.com
For customer information contact:
Rich Kapusta, Chief Marketing Officer
Alta Devices
(408) 585-2050
press@altadevices.com