Sohar International Partners With Diebold Nixdorf To Enhance Its Digital Transformation

Agreement represents the first Microsoft Windows 10 implementation in the Middle East

MUSCAT, Oman and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohar International, a world-class Omani service company operating in the banking sector, is providing its customers with new, digitized self-service solutions from Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in driving connected commerce.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, Sohar International has purchased a mix of automated teller machines (ATMs) and cash-recycling technology with the latest Microsoft Windows 10 operating system. This solution will enable new devices and innovative solutions to enhance consumers' experiences and improve and modernize the way consumers engage with the bank. This represents the first Windows 10 implementation on ATMs in the Middle East.

Sohar International Deputy General Manager of Information Technology and Alternate Channels Mujahid Al Zadjali said, "In our journey to redefine banking, we are pleased to partner with Diebold Nixdorf to become the first bank in the Middle East region to implement Windows 10 on ATMs. We continually seek innovative solutions to build upon our existing digital infrastructure to unlock new opportunities for the bank while elevating the experience for our valued customers."

By using Vynamic View software, Diebold Nixdorf and CNS, its partner in Oman, ensure the consistent management and reliable operation of the multivendor ATM network. Vynamic View makes it possible to manage devices of different manufacturers with consistent quality while optimizing uptime to ensure availability to customers. With this solution, Sohar International receives a large number of status and event messages and automatically converts them into service orders. On the basis of the detailed information provided, Vynamic View decides, for example, whether a technician is necessary or whether the fault can be rectified remotely. In addition, with its software deployment function, the solution automates the software distribution to the systems in the network and uses integrated inventory management to record the installed hardware and software.

Sohar International also implemented Diebold Nixdorf'sVynamic Security software suite, which includes intrusion protection, access protection and hard-disk encryption for its new Diebold Nixdorf ATMs. Vynamic Security provides a tightly integrated, multi-layer approach in order to protect self-service terminals, operating systems and customer data against historical and newly-evolving attack vectors.

"We are excited to partner with Sohar International to provide their customers with advanced solutions designed to enforce the banks digital transformation strategy," said Osama Awad, area manager, Oman, Diebold Nixdorf. "With Vynamic View, we can help the bank achieve their goals of increasing the availability of their ATM network and improving overall customer satisfaction, and by migrating their self-service network to Windows 10, they can enhance their customers' experience at the ATM even further."

About Sohar International

With the objective to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a view to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centered on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers' world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. The company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/547686/Diebold_Nixdorf.jpg